Girl, 12, seriously injured as she is hit by car
- 26 August 2019
A 12-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a car.
The accident happened as she was walking on Cripps Road, Cirencester, near the brewery car park, when she was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa.
Gloucestershire Police said she was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area from Sunday lunchtime.
The car driver was not injured.