Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Jake Buckle admitted three charges during an appearance at Gloucester Crown Court

A teenager has admitted causing the death of a man by dangerous driving while he was on drugs.

Jordan Maxwell, 21, of Gloucester, was killed in a crashed on the A38 at Hardwicke ast year. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Jake Buckle, 18, of Kingswood, Bristol, admitted three charges during an appearance at Gloucester Crown Court.

The judge said he "caused the death... because he had drugs in his system and was travelling at a very high speed".

Buckle pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a licence and driving while uninsured.

Mr Maxwell was a passenger in a Mazda 6 being driven by Buckle, who was 17 at the time.

The crash happened at about 02:20 BST on 22 April 2018.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC added that "custody was inevitable", and adjourned sentencing until 16 September so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.