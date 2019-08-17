Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police / Google Image caption Daniel Thompson failed to appear at roll call on Friday afternoon at HMP Leyhill

A convicted rapist has escaped from an open prison in South Gloucestershire.

Daniel Thompson failed to appear at roll call at 16:45 BST on Friday at HMP Leyhill, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The 34-year-old, who has served a 10-year sentence for rape, was imprisoned at Leyhill for breaching a court order after

He was last seen at the jail at 11:45, and is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 11in (180cm) tall and clean-shaven.

He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and was wearing a dark blue tracksuit when last seen.

A force spokesman said: "He has links to Chester, Warrington and Darlington and may use the name of Gavin Barry.

"You are advised not to approach him if you see him."