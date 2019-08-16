Inquiry after bus carrying passengers catches fire
- 16 August 2019
Stagecoach has launched an investigation after one of its vehicles caught fire while carrying passengers.
The fire broke out shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday, between Drybrook and Mitcheldean in the Forest of Dean.
Two fire crews from Cinderford were called out and remained at the scene until almost midnight.
No-one was injured, but the bus was extensively damaged and four metres of the road required resurfacing.