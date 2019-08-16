Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Prime Minister David Cameron will appear at this year's Cheltenham Literature Festival

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is to talk about Brexit and his time in office at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Mr Cameron will discuss his life, career and perspectives on the EU referendum in the first event connected to his upcoming memoir.

More than 900 writers including comedians and TV stars will appear at the festival from 4-13 October.

The festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Events looking back at the past seven decades will take place to mark the festival's 70th anniversary

Authors Ian McEwan, David Nicholls and Jojo Moyes are in the line-up, which includes investigative journalist Louis Theroux and actress Sheila Hancock.

Visitors will also get a chance to see composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber, former England cricket captain Alistair Cook and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, former Blue Peter presenter turned author Konnie Huq and actress Helen Bonham Carter will also appear as well as comedians Richard Ayoade, Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer.

Events and discussions exploring some of the social and cultural milestones of the past seven decades have been organised to mark the festival's anniversary.