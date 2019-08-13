Image caption The closure of two care homes in Stroud was confirmed during a special meeting at Shire Hall in Gloucester

Two care homes will definitely close after a move to reverse the decision failed.

Gloucestershire County Council confirmed Wyatt House and Southfield House in Stroud will close on Tuesday.

The original ruling was made in July, but a cross-party group of councillors "called in" the decision due to concerns over the consultation process.

At a special meeting of the council's scrutiny committee, members voted six to three to back the closures.

The concerns over the consultation process stemmed from the council giving the Wyatt House and Southfield House residents and staff only 48 hours' notice about the closures.

Letters were sent to residents on 24 June, received the next day, and meetings for both care homes were on 26 June.

Labour leader Lesley Williams called the decision "shocking" and said the notice given to residents and staff was "utterly unconstitutional".

Liberal Democrat leader Paul Hodgkinson said the decision to inform residents about the closures was "rushed" and "caused distress".

Image copyright Google Image caption Wyatt House residents will be relocated and staff offered roles elsewhere

However, Conservative councillor Roger Wilson called the accusations "baseless" in the Shire Hall meeting.

Wyatt House and Southfield House are managed by The Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the care home as part of the Gloucestershire Care Partnership.

A consultation is set to get under way imminently, with the 56 residents to be placed in alternative facilities and employees offered similar roles elsewhere.

The closures come a year after the council shut two other care homes, Trevone House in Gloucester and Townsend House in Mitcheldean.