Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption PC Stephen McGoldrick resigned from Gloucestershire Constabulary last month

A police officer has admitted making indecent images of children.

PC Stephen McGoldrick, 50, of Gloucestershire Constabulary, pleaded guilty to five charges at Bristol Magistrates Court.

The offences were committed between 2008 and 2019. He resigned from the force after he was charged last month, a spokesperson said.

He is due to be sentenced on 11 September. The force said gross misconduct proceedings were pending.