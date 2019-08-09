Image copyright Google Image caption The car was spotted by a lorry driver in undergrowth at the side of the M5

A driver found dead in a car at the side of the M5 on Thursday has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Kettering.

The car was spotted shortly before 05:30 BST and police confirmed the unnamed man died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police believe the car left the road about half a mile south of junction 10, at Cheltenham, between 23:00 and 23:15 BST on Wednesday.

Officers have asked motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch.

The man was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, with the registration number VE51 FOT.

Police said he travelled south on the motorway from Bromsgrove.

A lorry driver reported seeing the car in undergrowth next to the hard-shoulder and contacted police.

A force spokesman said: "Several people have called us already and we hope that, with the additional information about the car, other road users will now be able to review their footage and make contact with us.

"Our officers are continuing other enquiries to locate other motorists on the road around the time of the incident and we are doing everything we can to find out what happened on behalf of the family."

Any motorists who may have dashcam footage, are being asked to submit footage to: 101@gloucestershire.police.uk