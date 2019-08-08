M5 motorway driver dies as car careers down embankment
- 8 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has died after apparently careering off the M5 motorway down an embankment.
The southbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11, near Gloucester, is shut after the car was spotted shortly before 05:30 BST.
The man died at the scene, after it was believed he crashed late on Wednesday, Gloucestershire Police said.
Diversions are in place as an investigation continues. The road is likely to be shut for "some hours".