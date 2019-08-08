A driver has died after apparently careering off the M5 motorway down an embankment.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11, near Gloucester, is shut after the car was spotted shortly before 05:30 BST.

The man died at the scene, after it was believed he crashed late on Wednesday, Gloucestershire Police said.

Diversions are in place as an investigation continues. The road is likely to be shut for "some hours".