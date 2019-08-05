Image copyright PA Media Image caption Plans to phase out coal energy plants could lead to price rises for passengers on heritage railways

Managers of a heritage railway want government help to protect their industry from plans to phase out coal energy plants.

Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway (GWSR) said a subsequent rise in coal prices would mean higher costs for passengers.

Ian Crowder, from GWSR, said the £400m industry would face an "uncertain future".

The government insisted its plans would "not restrict heritage railways".

Ministers announced in 2015 that the UK's remaining coal-fired power stations would shut by 2025 with their use restricted by 2023.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said heritage railways would be able to continue to source coal either from domestic suppliers or imports.

But a drop in demand for coal could see supply drop in the same way, which heritage railways fear will drive up prices.

Mr Crowder said: "It's all very well the government gives us reassurances but that reassurances needs to be in legislation."

He said heritage railways were "an important tourism attraction for the UK" that bring in millions of visitors.

Image caption Heritage railways in Gloucestershire currently source their coal from Welsh mines

Andrew Semple, president of the National Traction Engine Trust, said the amount of coal consumed by heritage railways was "negligible".

He said heritage group Road Steam and heritage railways have now "formed an alliance", calling on the government to protect domestic coal mines and offer subsidies to steam groups which need the fuel.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Heritage Rail, chaired by Nicky Morgan, described the impact of government plans as a "classic case of the law of unintended consequences".

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesman said: "Our policy of phasing out coal in our power system by 2025 will not restrict its use for heritage railways.

"They will be able to continue to source coal either through domestic suppliers or imports."