A giant heart lit up a hill near Gloucester as part of a marriage proposal.

Lee Burford, 33, spent all day creating the romantic gesture on Cooper's Hill, Brockworth, for Kirsty Pettit.

Ms Pettit, also 33, accepted his proposal and said it was "incredible".

The hill is where the famous cheese rolling takes place every May, in which people chase a Double Gloucester down the steep incline.

Ms Pettit said Mr Burford had been on the hill "all day" on Saturday setting up the generator-powered LED lights ahead of the proposal on Sunday.

"People had noticed it throughout the day before the lights were switched on, so I had suspected something," she said.

"But it was still incredible."

Mr Burford said: "It was meant to be done on Saturday night but I couldn't get it to work, so I had to go to plan B [and switch on the lights on Sunday]."

"My friend Dan helped me and it took us five hours to set up."

Ms Pettit said Mr Burford told her he was at work all day on Saturday, to enable him to set up the surprise.

"I hope that's the end of the lies now," she said.