A man who was slashed on his arm and back outside a pub has had to have surgery, police said.

Officers were called to the Fern Ticket pub on High Street, Cinderford, just before midnight on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had "serious laceration injuries" and was taken to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

His condition is serious but not life threatening. An inquiry is under way and Gloucestershire police said they were guarding two locations.