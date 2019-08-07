Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Archive film from 1937 brings back memories for village resident

The discovery of a series of films more than 80 years ago but then hidden in archives for decades has rekindled memories of life in a Cotswold village in the 1930s.

The colour cine films were shot in Great Rissington in Gloucestershire.

Some elderly local residents have been able to identify themselves, family members and friends in the footage.

Sheila Price, 90, said it was "lovely" to see herself as an eight-year-old in fancy dress.

Mrs Price, who was born in Great Rissington in 1928, also said it was lovely to see people she used to go to school with.

The films shows various events in the local area in the 1930s, including village celebrations to mark the coronation of King George VI in May 1937, and also some from the 1940s and 1950s,

"I don't remember a lot about it quite honestly, but we used to have those kind of occasions quite often," said Mrs Price.

Image caption Sheila Price said it was "lovely" to see herself and people she used to go to school with

She said she was dressed as Peace and her brother was dressed as an elf.

"My mother made all our clothes for the fancy dress, always.

"We had such a happy childhood. We could go out to play and not bother about cars and things, like children do today."

The films were recently rediscovered in the archives of Rissington Local History Society.

They were made by a Mrs Mitchell who was a keen amateur film maker.

Image caption Sheila Price took part in the coronation celebrations in 1937

Some of the footage was filmed in the grounds of her house, Rissington Hill, while other scenes include parades through the village, events at the nearby Rissington Manor and a car journey around Cotswold villages.

Brian Agg, 73, said he was delighted to see his mother when she was a child, also in fancy dress.

"I recognised her because I'd seen a photograph of her dressed in that garb," he said.

Marjorie Hicks, 82, recognised herself and her mother and sister in a fancy dress parade in footage from 1950.

"I can remember walking around and my sister pushing her little doll's pram," she said.

Image caption Marjorie Hicks said she recognised herself (centre, in hat) with her mother and sister

"I think I was [dressed as] Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary from the nursery rhyme."

Mr Agg said he believed the cine films were sent to the village by a descendant of the Mitchell family, probably in the 1970s.

They had been in storage ever since, until a recent stock check of the society's archive.

Dr Paul Frith from the University of East Anglia said amateur filming in colour in the 1930s was something "only available to those who could afford it".

"A lot of these films were made by the upper-classes," he said.

"The arrival of Kodak's Kodachrome process in the UK in 1937 offered superior results to earlier film stocks and was much easier to manage."