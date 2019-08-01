Image caption The pavement plaque was unveiled in Cheltenham earier

A plaque has been unveiled to celebrate a nightclub where Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and The Who played.

The Blue Moon club was open between July 1965 and May 1967 in Cheltenham, hosting young artists who later become big names.

Former owner, John Norman, said: "It was like the Wild West - bands were breaking all over the place."

The plaque was unveiled on a paving slab outside 170 High Street, where the club used to be based.

Image caption Former owner John Norman cut the ribbon and unveiled the plaque

"This is great for Cheltenham. This is their heritage, this is Cheltenham at its best. People who come here, they can walk by and see this, and it means so much," said Mr Norman.

The club was run by Mr Norman and his late brother, Eddie, as well as John's partner, Bill Reid.

The plaque was commissioned, paid for and organised by the Blue Moon Society.

Image caption Singer Steve Winwood played at the Blue Moon club

Speaking at the unveiling, Mr Norman added: "This is all due to the customers who made it all possible. All these people here, were customers of the Blue Moon and they've come here today to support this."

Musician Steve Winwood played at the club in 1965 when he was with The Spencer Davis Group.

"It was quite little-known that this venue was where essentially a lot of rock of roll began in the UK - who would have thought it would have been Cheltenham?

"I just had to swing by and have a look," he said.