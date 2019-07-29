Image caption The car crashed into a house on Gloucester Road at about 01:50 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a house in Cheltenham.

The house in Gloucester Road suffered serious damage in the early hours, with neighbours saying it sounded like "a bomb going off".

A 30-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested by police using a police dog.

The black Audi car was due to be removed later on Monday after structural engineers had made the site safe.