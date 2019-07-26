Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Nicholson was described him as "a huge family man"

Tributes have been paid to a man who died while swimming in a lake earlier this week.

Cory Nicholson, 21, from Calne, died on Tuesday at Cotswold Water Park near Cirencester.

His body was pulled from the water by emergency services at about 20:50 BST, seven hours after he went missing.

Mr Nicholson's family said they were devastated and heartbroken, and described him as "a huge family man" who loved spending time with them.

In a statement they said he enjoyed "big, wide adventures of many sorts".

Mr Nicholson was born in Swindon and grew up in Marlborough, and had recently moved to Calne with his mother and her partner.