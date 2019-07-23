Gloucestershire

Search under way for missing swimmer at water park

  • 23 July 2019

A search is taking place for a man who reportedly disappeared while swimming in a lake.

Gloucestershire Police said emergency services were called to Cotswold Water Park near Cirencester shortly after 13:40 BST.

A spokesman said police, the fire service and the National Police Air Service were involved in the search.

South Western Ambulance Service said it had been called to an incident in a lake off Spratsgate Lane.

Related Topics