Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kyle Davies was found guilty at Gloucester Crown Court

A teenager accused of planning a mass shooting has been found guilty.

Kyle Davies, 19, from Gloucester, bought a handgun and ammunition from a dealer on the "dark web".

A jury at Gloucester Crown Court found him guilty of two counts of attempting to possess a Glock 17 pistol and five rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He had denied the charges saying he had bought the weapon to kill himself. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.