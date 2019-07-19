Image copyright Gloucester City Council Image caption Lee Hawthorne sits on the authority's overview and scrutiny committee, as well as the planning committee

A councillor has been arrested on suspicion of upskirting in a branch of TK Maxx.

Gloucester City Council's Lee Hawthorne was arrested after police released CCTV images of a man suspected of committing the offence.

The 39-year-old has since been suspended from the Conservative Party.

City council leader Paul James refused to comment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

The Conservative Party has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Officers were called to TK Maxx, in Gloucester's Northgate Street, on 27 June following reports that an incident of upskirting had taken place.

Mr Hawthorne is believed to be among the first to be arrested since upskirting was made a specific criminal offence in April.

The offence involves perpetrators using cameras to take images or video under victims' clothing without their consent.

Image copyright Google Image caption The offence took place at TK Maxx in Gloucester's Northgate Street

Mr Hawthorne sits on the authority's overview and scrutiny committee, as well as the planning committee.

According to his register of interests, he is a manager at the Alzheimer's Society and a director at Gloucester Dementia Action Alliance.