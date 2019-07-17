Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kyle Davies is on trial at Gloucester Crown Court

An A-Level student accused of planning a mass shooting has told a court he did not intend to kill anyone.

Kyle Davies, 19, is accused of using Bitcoin to purchase a Glock 17 handgun and ammunition from a dealer on the "dark web".

Giving evidence at Gloucester Crown Court, he said he had intended to use the gun on himself and had "no specific plan" to harm others.

Mr Davies, from Gloucester, denies all charges.

The court has heard he had a "deep and persistent" interest in mass shootings, and saw those behind the massacre at Columbine High School as his "poster boys".

'Vague idea'

He denied planning his own atrocity, and insisted that he wrote lists of equipment such as gas masks and body armour, as well as explosives, out of "boredom" during free periods at school.

In cross-examination by Anna Vigars QC, he said: "I wasn't planning to kill anyone. I didn't have a specific plan.

"It was just a vague idea. I considered using explosives to kill myself but I didn't really pursue it very much.

"There wasn't a plan.

"I first got the idea for buying the gun from reading about mass shootings. I hadn't really considered it before - the same with the explosives."

Mr Davies denies two counts of attempting to possess a Glock 17 pistol and five rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.