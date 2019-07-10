BBC Three This Country actor Michael Sleggs dies
The actor Michael Sleggs who played the character Slugs in the BBC Three comedy This Country has died.
Sleggs, 33, from Cirencester, who had a heart condition had spoken about his poor health on Facebook in June.
The programme's producer Simon Mayhew-Archer said he was a "fantastic, talented man" who would be missed.
The mockumentary is about the day-to-day lives of a group of friends who live in a Cotswolds village.
Colleagues and fans of the show paying tribute on social media, described him as a "legend" and "one in a million".