The British rapper Tinie Tempah has married in a private ceremony.

Pictures of the Brit Award winner and his new wife were shared on social media by local residents.

Lisa Mckie, who runs a pre-school play group near to St Peters Church where the wedding took place, said she met both the bride and groom.

She said the musician had asked to use the hall's facilities, then the bride arrived and it all got "a bit chaotically mad".

Ms Mckie said the first she knew was when the priest of St Peters, Father Isidore Nnamdi Obi, said there was going to be a celebrity wedding.

She said that at about 12:30 on Thursday they became aware of "lots of cars and security in St Peter's Road".

"Then there was a knock at the door, two guys wanting to use our facilities," she said.

"Unbeknown to my colleague [one] was Tinie Tempah."

Of the arrival of the bride, she said: "She spent about half an hour getting her skirts ready, putting her veil on, spraying her perfume.

"Then two London double decker buses came down the road and all these most amazing people who were dressed beautifully, stepped off."

Father Isidore, who conducted the service, said he had known Tinie, whose real name is Patrick Okogwu, for several years and known about the wedding for a year.

"It wasn't a secret marriage, they just wanted to keep it as private as possible and just for their family and friends," he said.

"They're very devout Catholics and really lovely down to earth people and it was a beautiful wedding."

The south London rapper scored his first number one with his debut single Pass Out in 2010.

His debut album Disc-Overy was released in October 2010 and charted at number one.

In February 2011, Tinie Tempah won two Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.