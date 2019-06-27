Image caption If the care home closures are approved, residents will be assigned a dedicated social worker to help them and their families with the move.

Two care homes could be closed because of low occupancy levels and the buildings being not "fit for purpose".

Gloucestershire County Council is consulting residents over plans to shut Wyatt and Southfield homes, in Stroud.

The authority says there are many empty beds as more people are choosing to stay in their own homes.

The 56 residents would be placed in alternative facilities and employees will be offered similar roles elsewhere.

The potential closures come a year after the local authority shut two other care homes - Trevone House in Gloucester and Townsend House in Mitcheldean.

The council now owns 15 care homes - while there are more than 100 in the private sector.

"Shocked and disgusted"

Councillor Roger Wilson, who is the cabinet member for adult social care, said there was now a "considerable overcapacity" in Stroud which has led to the review.

He also said Wyatt, which was built in the early 1960s, "is not fit for purpose" and "past its best".

It has "no en-suite bathrooms and very narrow corridors that can't take wheelchairs," he said.

"These are proposals that reflect what we know older people truly want and that is to stay at home for as long as possible and be supported there," Mr Wilson said.

But Beryl Owen, who is a resident at Southfield Care Home, said she was "shocked and disgusted" with the plan.

"It's not treating us as people. It's not right," the 85 year old said.

"The food's good. The company's good. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else."