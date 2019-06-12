Nick Knowles: DIY SOS host banned from driving
DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has been banned from driving for six months and fined nearly £1,500 for speeding and using a mobile phone at the wheel.
Knowles, 56, previously admitted the two driving offences and was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.
He was caught driving at 85mph in a 70mph zone in a Range Rover on the A417 Brockworth Bypass on 28 January.
Knowles, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, also used his mobile phone on the same date.
The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant told magistrates he had a hands-free kit in his car but was holding his phone due to a "dodgy power lead".
Presiding justice Andrew Hill told Knowles the ban would be enforced as it would not cause him "exceptional hardship".
Mr Hill said: "From this moment in time, you are not able to drive any motor vehicle in any public place."
Knowles asked: "I can drive home, right?" to which Mr Hill replied: "No."
The presenter responded: "I'm joking."
Speaking after the case, Knowles said: "For me, this was a wake-up call and me putting my phone in the boot of my car now stops the temptation.
"The six-month ban was appropriate because to give anything else would be giving me special privilege."
The court heard he was caught by a police mobile speed camera.
Knowles received six points on his licence for the offence, which resulted in a driving ban as he already had six points on it.
He was fined £666 for speeding and £666 for using his phone, with a victim surcharge of £66 and prosecution costs of £85.