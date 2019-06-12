Image copyright Nicky Blackmarket Image caption The crash happened at Frampton Mansell in February 2017

A man died when his vehicle was hit by an express train on a level crossing after he gave "incorrect information" to a signalman, an inquest heard.

Colin Cameron's Land Rover was struck by the London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa service at Frampton Mansell, near Stroud, in February 2017.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded by the jury.

Mr Cameron, 60, received permission to cross on the basis he had said, wrongly, he had already seen the train.

"Permission to cross was given whilst the train was known to be somewhere in the track section, based on Colin Cameron's confirmation," the inquest jury said in its verdict.

"This was based on industry practice... [but] the information given [by Mr Cameron] was incorrect."

In a statement, his family said: "Colin used the Frampton Mansell crossing regularly and treated it with respect... he never crossed without seeking permission.

"On 7 February 2017 Colin died in a collision with a train, in circumstances we believe were avoidable.

"We struggle to understand how in this day and age the public are relied upon to give information on the location of trains when seeking permission to cross railway tracks."

Image caption The inquest was told Colin Cameron telephoned to ask if the line was clear

The jury previously heard Mr Cameron had a key to unlock the crossing gate at Frampton Mansell, which he used regularly to access land where he ran a camping business.

He stopped his vehicle and used the phone to contact signallers and was told it was safe because he reported a train had recently gone by.

The signalman told the inquest he had no reason to believe what Mr Cameron said was wrong.

Network Rail said its "thoughts and condolences remain with Colin Cameron's family and friends".

"Safety of the public, passengers and our staff remains our priority and we will continue to do all we can to improve safety at level crossings."