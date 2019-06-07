Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Kelly Davis was found dead by paramedics at a property in Aldridge Close

A woman who was found dead at an address in Cheltenham has been identified by police.

Kelly Davis, 41, was found dead by paramedics at a property in Aldridge Close just before midday on Thursday.

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody.

Gloucestershire Police said the victim's next of kin and coroner had been informed, and inquiries to establish what happened were ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Ruth Mather said detectives were appealing for "anyone who may have sighted her in the week prior to her death" to contact the force.