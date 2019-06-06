Image caption Emergency services were called to a property in Aldridge Close

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at an address in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire police said emergency services were called to a property in Aldridge Close at 11:50 BST.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said investigations at the scene were continuing but officers but were not searching for anybody else. The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.