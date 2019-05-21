Image copyright PA Image caption Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th doctor, will be back on screens in 2020

It is definitely not the first place you'd expect to encounter a terrifying monster.

But Gloucester is where one of Doctor Who's most famous villains, the Judoon, is set to make a return.

Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th doctor, is currently involved in filming in places like the city's cathedral.

The Judoon were last seen terrorising David Tennant, as the 10th doctor, in the 2007 episode Smith and Jones.

Silent Witness and Doctor Foster star Neil Stuke is among the actors set to appear in the series.

'Taking no prisoners'

Chris Chibnall, Showrunner, said: "No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren't safe.

"If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission."

The 11th series of the BBC's show, and Whittaker's first as the Time Lord, ended in December and the programme will not be back for a full run until 2020.

The next series is currently being filmed on location in College Street and inside Gloucester Cathedral.