Image caption The stone was unveiled during a short service

A memorial stone has been dedicated to rugby players in Gloucester who lost their lives in both world wars.

The stone marks the history of the Memorial Ground, which was bought for community clubs with money raised after World War Two.

It is a permanent tribute to the dozens of young players who fought and died.

Martin Slatter, from Old Cryptians RFC and Widden Old Boys RFC, said the unveiling "had been a very emotional thing for all of us".

"We don't forget, and we're proving that now," he said.

"It's 70 years since the last war ended, over a 100 since the first war, but we're still remembering those local players that left their families and their clubs, and gave their life."