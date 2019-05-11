Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a disturbance at an address in Park End Road on Friday night

A man was found murdered at a home in Gloucester after emergency services were alerted to a disturbance.

A 48-year-old was found critically injured and despite treatment by paramedics he died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said they were alerted to a disturbance at an address in Park End Road, at about 21:40 GMT on Friday.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.