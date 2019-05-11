Gloucester murder inquiry starts as injured man dies
- 11 May 2019
A man was found murdered at a home in Gloucester after emergency services were alerted to a disturbance.
A 48-year-old was found critically injured and despite treatment by paramedics he died at the scene.
Gloucestershire Police said they were alerted to a disturbance at an address in Park End Road, at about 21:40 GMT on Friday.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.