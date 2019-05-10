Image copyright Google Image caption The section of Clarence Street is known locally as Boots Corner

A controversial road closure scheme in the centre of Cheltenham has earned £1.3m in fines since August last year.

The section of Clarence Street, known locally as Boots Corner, has been closed to private vehicles since June as part of the town's transport plan.

Nearly 48,000 fines have been issued to drivers ignoring the ban, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The trial to improve air quality will run until December despite nearly 6,000 people signing a petition against it.

Gloucestershire County Council's Phillip Williams said the authority had "committed to using any surplus money from the bus lane in Clarence Street to improve Cheltenham's roads and pavements for pedestrians and cyclists, once costs to implement and support the scheme have been taken into account".

Conservative councillor Tim Harman previously said the road closure had "a detrimental impact" on local retail trade, adding: "I think this is the most controversial scheme that Cheltenham has ever faced."

Cheltenham is one of 33 areas in England with levels of air pollution that breach European Union targets.