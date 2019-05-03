Image copyright PA Image caption All of the 38 seats for Tweksbury had been contested.

The Conservatives have held Tewkesbury Borough Council despite losing 10 seats.

The Liberal Democrats gained five seats, the independents four, and the Green Party, one.

All of the 38 seats were contested and despite boundary changes the overall number of seats remained the same.

Elsewhere in Gloucestershire the Lib Dems took control of Cotswold District Council from the Conservatives who lost their majority of 10 seats.

Either search using your postcode or council name or click around the map to show local results.