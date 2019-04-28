Mystery tattooed woman identified after police appeal
- 28 April 2019
A woman with a distinctive tattoo who was found by police "distressed" at the side of a road has been identified.
She was found by a member of the public near Robinswood Hill County Park in Gloucester at 02:00 BST on Saturday.
Gloucestershire Police said the woman, aged in her early to mid-20s, is currently in hospital.
A spokeswoman said her family was with her and she was "recovering well". She added that it was not thought she had been assaulted.