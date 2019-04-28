Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The woman had a tattoo on her right thigh, thought to be new

A woman with a distinctive tattoo who was found by police "distressed" at the side of a road has been identified.

She was found by a member of the public near Robinswood Hill County Park in Gloucester at 02:00 BST on Saturday.

Gloucestershire Police said the woman, aged in her early to mid-20s, is currently in hospital.

A spokeswoman said her family was with her and she was "recovering well". She added that it was not thought she had been assaulted.