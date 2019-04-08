Two men arrested after Cheltenham attack
8 April 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Cheltenham.
The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital, Gloucestershire Police said.
He was found at 04:15 BST on Sunday outside the Swallow Bakery on the Promenade. It is believed he had been in the Under the Prom club earlier.
The pair, aged 27 and 29, and from Cheltenham, are due in court later.