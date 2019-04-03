Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jump racing's Cheltenham Festival took place from 12-15 March

Ticket touts have been permanently banned from operating at Cheltenham Racecourse in a landmark ruling by the High Court.

Ticket touting outside the venue was described as a blight on the race day experience as forged or invalid tickets were sold to the public.

The ruling follows an injunction in October to ban ticket touting during Cheltenham's 2018-19 racing season.

The Jockey Club's regional director Ian Renton said he was "delighted".

Punishable by imprisonment

The permanent injunction prohibits the buying and selling of tickets by touts and the selling of tickets to touts by any person.

It also includes anyone assisting in that activity.

Breaching the injunction is a contempt of court, punishable by imprisonment, a fine and/or the seizure of assets.

Mr Renton said the current temporary injunction had "reduced the incidence of touts at the racecourse to an absolute minimum".

He described the permanent injunction as "of great benefit to our racegoers" who have been "seriously inconvenienced" by the actions of touts for many years.