Four men have been arrested after a serious sexual assault in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police said the attack took place on the town's High Street between 0430 and 0630 GMT on Saturday.

They are particularly keen to talk to a man and woman who were outside the Oriental Food Store and helped a distressed woman.

Three of the men remain in custody while one has been released without charge. They are all from Cheltenham.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the lower High Street between 0330 and 0630 GMT on Saturday.