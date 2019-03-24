An illegal rave involving 500 people in the Forest of Dean has been shut down by police.

Officers were called in the early hours of Sunday following concerns over noise levels and public safety issues.

A force spokesman said a decision was made not to close the event at the time because of the likely impact of people dispersing during the night.

He said officers later returned to the site, near Coleford, and the event was brought to a halt about lunchtime.

"Sound equipment has been removed and following discussions with those on site, a dispersal order has been served and people are beginning to leave the area," the spokesman added.

"Some of our officers will remain to ensure this concludes safely and to provide reassurance to the local community."