Image copyright Karen Kelly Image caption Karen Kelly's Nissan Micra was written off in the incident

Thieves ransacked a home and then rammed a car with three women inside as they made their getaway.

The house in Lechlade was targeted at about midday on Saturday.

Karen Kelly and her mother Daisy White were dropping their friend Barbara Loveday at her home after a day out when they spotted the two thieves.

The pair, who stole £20,000 worth of cash and jewellery, smashed into Mrs Kelly's car and managed to make their escape.

Mrs Kelly, 63, said her Nissan Micra had been written off after the men's Peugeot 206 reversed into the front of it three times as she pulled up on to the driveway.

She said: "We were all jolted forward and backwards. Mum and her friend were screaming and crying and hysterical.

"They put their foot down on the pedal and rammed their car in order to get round us and then sped off.

"There was no thought to our safety, they were just desperate to get away."

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place in Hambidge Lane, Lechlade at about midday on Saturday

She said her car was "wrecked", while Mrs Loveday's house in Hambidge Lane had sustained considerable damage in the robbery.

Mrs Kelly and 85-year-old Mrs White both suffered bruising in the incident, while Mrs Loveday, also 85, was uninjured.

Mrs Kelly described the actions of the thieves as "callous", and said her mother and Mrs Loveday were "extremely distraught".

The crooks' car was later found abandoned in Fairford.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: "I can confirm that shortly after 12:00 on Saturday we received a report of a burglary at a property in Hambidge Lane, Lechlade.

"The offenders, believed to be driving a black Peugeot 206, collided with a vehicle on the driveway of the property as they made their escape."