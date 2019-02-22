Image caption The Brookmaker Limited Partnership said it was disappointed with the decision

Two 24-hour drive-thrus planned for a town have been refused permission by councillors.

They feared plans for a McDonald's and a Starbucks in Bradley Stoke would lead to increases in noise, pollution and anti-social behaviour.

The decision could be overturned in the first test of South Gloucestershire Council's new two-tier planning system.

The Brookmaker Limited Partnership, which was behind the move, said it was disappointed at the decision.

About 150 residents had objected to the proposals at the Willow Brook Centre site.

'Takeaway capital'

Councillor Ernie Brown said: "This is going to keep people awake until two, three, four am."

Councillor Roger Avenin said Bradley Stoke was becoming the "takeaway capital of South Gloucestershire".

Councillor Sarah Pomfret said: "Bradley Stoke doesn't really have an obesity problem, but the more you increase the number of fast food outlets, the more problems you're going to have.

"Have you ever been to McDonald's for a salad?"

The bid will now go before South Gloucestershire Council's spatial planning committee, which could overturn the decision.