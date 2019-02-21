Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Four pairs of Christian Louboutin trainers each went for more than £250

Dozens of pairs of designer trainers that were seized after a gangster was arrested have sold for nearly £5,000 at auction.

Isaiah Hanson-Frost is serving a six-year jail sentence for shooting a gun at a car containing rival gang members.

The 55 pairs of trainers, were valued at about £18,500 and included brands such as Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and Gucci.

The money raised will go towards helping to prevent crime.

Lee Baldwin of AMS Auctions said the response was "exceptional", and the sale attracted bids from as fair afield as Australia, USA, Trinidad and Romania.

He added: "Based on our initial valuation of the shoes AMS are delighted with the sale result which has ensured a healthy return to the Gloucestershire constabulary in a transparent and justified manner."

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption These trainers are by the Italian designer Giacomo Morelli

During a hearing last November, Hanson-Frost denied possession of criminal property but agreed to hand over his collection of trainers.

Under the Police Property Act, the Gloucestershire force was able to auction off the trainers, which fetched £4,738.

Hanson-Frost was jailed in April after admitting violent disorder and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the shooting, which happened on the Chase Lane Industrial Estate in Gloucester.

The 22-year-old, who was cleared of possession of criminal property when the prosecution chose not to proceed with the case, was allowed to keep any Nike trainers valued at less than £100.