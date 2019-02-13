Image caption The man was arrested at 18:00 GMT and taken away in a police van

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after armed police surrounded a property in Gloucester.

Officers were called to Alvin Street just after 13:00 GMT following reports a man had a firearm.

The area was cordoned off while the emergency services went into the building.

An air rifle was recovered from the scene and a man is being held on suspicion of making threats to kill, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.

He was arrested at 18:00.