TV remote control row man avoids jail

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Colley was ordered to attend a domestic violence programme for 30 sessions

A man who threatened to kill his partner in a row over a TV remote control has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Peter Colley, from Newent, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting and threatening to kill Karen Bradshaw on 24 November.

Ms Bradshaw ran into the street in her slippers after Colley said he would murder her and bury her in the garden.

Colley was given a 16-month jail term suspended for two years.

Grabbed by throat

Gloucestershire Crown Court heard he told Ms Bradshaw he wanted to watch television and grabbed the remote control.

After he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her on to the sofa, the victim managed to get out of the house. She flagged down a car and the driver called the police.

The court heard Ms Bradshaw had made several mobile phone recordings of Colley shouting at her.

Judge Michael Harington said it was "an extremely serious case of domestic abuse".

As part of the suspended sentence Colley will have to attend a domestic violence programme for 30 sessions, 20 further rehabilitation activity sessions and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also order to pay £350 in court costs.