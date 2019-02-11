Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council Image caption Mr Edgar, who was appointed chief fire officer in February 2014, resigned last July

Police investigating a former fire chief who resigned over the sale of a fire service Land Rover have passed the file to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stewart Edgar auctioned a Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service "surplus" vehicle worth up to £8,000 for £500, and then bought it himself.

Prosecutors will now decide whether to bring criminal charges against Mr Edgar.

The BBC has contacted Mr Edgar for comment.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "A file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in connection with an investigation into the sale of a Fire and Rescue Service vehicle."

Stewart Edgar oversaw a tender process in which a Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service Land Rover was sold for far less than its £5,000-£8,000 value.

Gloucestershire County Council said he then "went on to purchase the vehicle from the successful bidder".

At the time of his resignation, in July, Mr Edgar told staff he was standing down to "give time" to his family.