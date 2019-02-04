Image caption Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester at 13:10 GMT

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Gloucester.

Joy Liddell, 65, of Sandyleaze, Gloucester, is accused of the murder of Michael Liddell, 35.

He was found at a property in the Longlevens area of the city on Thursday and died shortly after paramedics treated him.Mrs Liddell appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham earlier and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.