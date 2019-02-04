Gloucester woman appears in court charged with murder
- 4 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Gloucester.
Joy Liddell, 65, of Sandyleaze, Gloucester, is accused of the murder of Michael Liddell, 35.
He was found at a property in the Longlevens area of the city on Thursday and died shortly after paramedics treated him.Mrs Liddell appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham earlier and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.