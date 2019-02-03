Image caption Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester on Thursday

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man from Gloucestershire.

Joy Liddell, 65, of Sandyleaze, Gloucester, will appear before magistrates in Cheltenham on Monday.

Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester on Thursday as paramedics treated Michael Liddell for serious injuries.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said Mr Liddell was confirmed dead a short time later.