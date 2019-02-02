Image caption Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester at 13:10 GMT

Police have been given more time to question a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.

Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester as paramedics treated the victim.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said the victim, who was in his 30s, was declared dead a short time later.

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time," he said.