Police given more time to question Gloucester murder suspect
- 2 February 2019
Police have been given more time to question a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.
Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester as paramedics treated the victim.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said the victim, who was in his 30s, was declared dead a short time later.
"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time," he said.