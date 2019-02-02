Police van and stolen Mini crash in Cheltenham after pursuit
- 2 February 2019
A police van and a stolen Mini crashed after a pursuit involving another force vehicle.
The Mini was stolen in Tetbury at about 02:00 GMT and the crash happened at 03:00 in Hesters Way, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire Police said.
A Citroen Berlingo was also damaged in the crash. No-one was seriously hurt.
Two boys - aged 13 and 14 - and an 18-year-old man, all from Cheltenham, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
The road re-opened just after 12:15.