The section of Clarence Street is known locally as Boots Corner

A controversial road closure scheme in the centre of Cheltenham will remain in place despite a campaign calling for it to be scrapped.

The section of Clarence Street, known locally as Boots Corner, has been closed to private vehicles since June as part of the town's transport plan.

Nearly 6,000 people signed a petition against the scheme which triggered a borough council debate.

However, councillors have voted against reopening the road.

The meeting at Cheltenham Municipal Offices was disrupted by angry remarks and shouts from people in the public gallery.

A member of the public shouted to Mayor Bernard Fisher to "retire and get off the council" after he asked people in the gallery to be quiet.

Mayor Fisher called for a 10 minute break and told members of the public to "calm down" or they would be removed from the meeting.

He was later booed when he said: "In all my 12 years as a councillor I have never seen behaviour like this".

'Detrimental impact'

Conservative councillor Tim Harman, who organised the 5,885-strong petition with the town's Conservative MP Alex Chalk, said: "This is the single biggest petition the council has ever received."

Mr Harman said the road closure had had "a detrimental impact" on local retail trade, adding: "I think this is the most controversial scheme that Cheltenham has ever faced."

Councillors eventually voted against reopening the road to general traffic and against having a public meeting on the trial closure.

Cheltenham is one of 33 areas in England with levels of air pollution that breach European Union targets.