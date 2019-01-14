Cheltenham woman seriously injured in flat fire
- 14 January 2019
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire in a basement flat in Cheltenham.
The blaze broke out on Sunday evening in the flat below His Knibbs hair salon, in Grosvenor Place South, causing extensive damage.
The rescued woman was the only person inside the building, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.
She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.