Image copyright Highways England Image caption Police said the southbound stretch of carriageway is likely to remain closed for some time

The M5 motorway in Gloucestershire was shut in both directions after a car hit and killed a pedestrian.

The road southbound was closed for four hours and northbound for two and half hours. The road is now open.

The crash happened just after 07:30 GMT on the southbound carriageway near junction 13 for Stroud.

The road was initially shut between junctions 12 and 14 southbound and between junctions 13 and 12 northbound while officers investigated.

The northbound carriageway re-opened at 10:00 and the southbound at 11:30.

Gloucestershire Police said: "A man has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the M5 near junction 13 for Stroud this morning.

"The man (the pedestrian) was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured."

Traffic was diverted on to the A38.